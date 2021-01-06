Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Shares Gap Down to $0.23

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.19. Castor Maritime shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 92,034 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17.

About Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

