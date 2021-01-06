CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Receives $10.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTT. Zacks Investment Research cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,312,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 25.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 180.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 81.0% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 485,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 217,140 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTT stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25. CatchMark Timber Trust has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -26.34%.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

