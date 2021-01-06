Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Sets New 52-Week High at $185.89

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $185.89 and last traded at $185.06, with a volume of 41844 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.02.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caterpillar from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Langenberg & Company cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.84.

The stock has a market cap of $99.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $1,003,226.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,570.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

