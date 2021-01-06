CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) was downgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.00. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $19.36 on Monday. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.20. CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 206.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 118.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.