CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CECO Environmental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CECO Environmental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of CECE opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.37 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Liner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $33,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,514 shares in the company, valued at $454,594.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CECE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 88.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 406.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 43.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in CECO Environmental by 43.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

