Celo Dollar Tops 1-Day Volume of $253,283.00 (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $19.01 million and approximately $253,283.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00047674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.42 or 0.00327703 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00034690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,109.14 or 0.03149099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014241 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 19,023,105 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org

Celo Dollar Token Trading

Celo Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

