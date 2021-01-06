CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.75 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CX. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CEMEX from $3.70 to $4.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Santander cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.28.

CX traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $5.34. 9,474,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,718,420. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $5.72. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.05). CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that CEMEX will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the third quarter worth $44,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the third quarter worth $51,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 31.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. 32.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

