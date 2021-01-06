Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CENT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of CENT opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.18. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.31. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 15,973 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 358.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 40,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

