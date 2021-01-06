Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.47

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.47 and last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 10901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

Several research firms have commented on CENX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Century Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 2.56.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John E. Hoerner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $118,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $114,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,189 shares of company stock worth $663,366. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter. 53.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

