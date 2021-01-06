Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. Certara has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

