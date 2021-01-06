CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.24

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.24 and last traded at $47.24, with a volume of 561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CEVA shares. Northland Securities raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 303.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.18.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

