CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) (CVE:YES) Trading Down 4.7%

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) (CVE:YES)’s share price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 323,430 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 211,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.89 million and a PE ratio of -11.73.

About CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) (CVE:YES)

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in biocarbon development activity. The company operates through Cleantech and Engineering Services segments. It offers SulfaCHAR, a gas-cleaning solution that removes hydrogen sulfide from renewable natural gas; Cleanfyre, a carbon neutral coal replacement; and equipment for industrial air and water treatment.

