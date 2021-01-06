Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) by 88.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,489 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Professional worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Professional by 270.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Professional by 22.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Professional by 50.0% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 38.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFHD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Professional in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Professional in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Professional currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Shares of PFHD opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. Professional Holding Corp. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $20.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $18.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that Professional Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

