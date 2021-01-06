Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Alta Equipment Group worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $415,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 275.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 71,922 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 123,098 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALTG stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.65. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $290.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.03.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.80 million. Analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on Alta Equipment Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alta Equipment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

In other news, Director Daniel Shribman bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 338,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,118.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized new and used equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

