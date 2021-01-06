Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,868 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FS Bancorp were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSBW shares. Raymond James upped their target price on FS Bancorp from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised FS Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FS Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of FSBW opened at $55.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $233.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.27. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $36.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $28,216.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,947.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

