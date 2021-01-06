Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,207 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Gritstone Oncology worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 23.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 11.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 116,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 9.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 12,447 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.13. Gritstone Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.05). Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,962.52% and a negative return on equity of 101.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Gritstone Oncology, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Gritstone Oncology Profile

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

