Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 161,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,415 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter worth $360,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 7.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 12,558 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 131.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

In other news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,644. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

BW stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $172.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 2.78. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $5.16.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $132.50 million for the quarter.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW).

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.