Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BeyondSpring were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in BeyondSpring in the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BeyondSpring by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter worth $1,353,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter worth $2,320,000. 7.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

NASDAQ BYSI opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. BeyondSpring Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $364.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.59.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BYSI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of BeyondSpring from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BeyondSpring presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI).

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.