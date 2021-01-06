Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Mistras Group worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MG. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Mistras Group news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 156,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis sold 47,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $217,130.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,992.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Mistras Group stock opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. Mistras Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $217.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $147.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mistras Group, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

