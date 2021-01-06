Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,065 Shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Caledonia Mining worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCL. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 144.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 66,613 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Caledonia Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $29.39.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.36 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

