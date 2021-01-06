Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,420 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of InfuSystem worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in InfuSystem by 518.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in InfuSystem by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in InfuSystem by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in InfuSystem by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in InfuSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000.

In related news, Director Blueline Capital Partners Ii, sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $49,909.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Shares of InfuSystem stock opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $19.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.08.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.13 million during the quarter.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

