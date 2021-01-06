Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,732 Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pulse Biosciences were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 245.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

PLSE stock opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $26.18. The firm has a market cap of $640.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.77.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

