Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,754 Shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Global Water Resources worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Global Water Resources by 27.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 188.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 40.3% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 69,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $329.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,459.46, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 1.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 290.00%.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 61,000 people in 23,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

