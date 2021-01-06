Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,780 Shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $308,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 15,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 41.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Richmond Mutual Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of RMBI opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.80 million, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.11. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.