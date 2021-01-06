Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,498 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after buying an additional 817,633 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,879,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,848,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,263,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 123,098 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Alta Equipment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Shribman bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 338,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,118.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized new and used equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

