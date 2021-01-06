Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,679 Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,205 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LCNB were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in LCNB in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,413,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of LCNB by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 121,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in LCNB by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in LCNB by 5.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in LCNB during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 37.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LCNB opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. LCNB Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $181.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.90.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. LCNB had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LCNB Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. This is a positive change from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. LCNB’s payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LCNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of LCNB in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

