Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 271 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 451.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth about $271,000. 9.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNN stock opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.18. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average is $39.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.56.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

