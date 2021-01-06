Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,029 Shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Pure Cycle worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCYO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 22.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,142,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,692,000 after purchasing an additional 394,488 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Pure Cycle by 24.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 28,490 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Pure Cycle in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Pure Cycle by 82.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Pure Cycle by 12.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 20,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

PCYO opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. Pure Cycle Co. has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $13.83. The company has a market cap of $284.03 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

