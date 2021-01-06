Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 830 Shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,761 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.22% of RGC Resources worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in RGC Resources by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in RGC Resources by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in RGC Resources by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 25,497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 490.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,694 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RGCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ RGCO opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. RGC Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $198.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). RGC Resources had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

