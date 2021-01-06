Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,697 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,697 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 389.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 54.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADMA opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.87. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.65.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 98.83% and a negative net margin of 166.01%. Analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

