ChartEx Price Tops $0.0109 on Top Exchanges (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $217,496.40 and approximately $13,094.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ChartEx has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00028528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00120712 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00269495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.01 or 0.00495386 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00260887 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017562 BTC.

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

ChartEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

