ChatCoin Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $613,687.67 and $204,036.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,762.52 or 0.99925613 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017681 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002943 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00082130 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00010460 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 78.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

