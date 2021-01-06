Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CLDT has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Sunday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Shares of CLDT opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $18.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.08.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. Analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,886,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 538.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 353,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 297,741 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 241,158 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

