CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Stock Price Up 14.1%

Shares of CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) rose 14.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $8.33. Approximately 1,042,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 574,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

CHFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CHF Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CHF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.56.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 254.26% and a negative return on equity of 173.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CHF Solutions, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CHF Solutions by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CHF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CHF Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHFS)

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow System, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

