China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Biologic Products from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Get China Biologic Products alerts:

China Biologic Products stock opened at $118.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.21 and its 200 day moving average is $111.55. China Biologic Products has a twelve month low of $97.91 and a twelve month high of $119.29.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $138.54 million for the quarter. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 27.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that China Biologic Products will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBPO. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in China Biologic Products by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,962,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,665,000 after purchasing an additional 210,876 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in China Biologic Products by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 464,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 64,558 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in China Biologic Products by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 139,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,265,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in China Biologic Products by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 37,390 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in China Biologic Products by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 68,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 31,562 shares during the period. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

See Also: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for China Biologic Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Biologic Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.