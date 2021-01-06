China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

China Eastern Airlines stock opened at $22.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.49. China Eastern Airlines has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $28.47.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.70%. Research analysts expect that China Eastern Airlines will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

