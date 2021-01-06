China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.21

China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.21 and last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 15170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

The firm has a market cap of $120.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in China Mobile by 2.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in China Mobile by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 772,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,005,000 after buying an additional 85,169 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in China Mobile during the third quarter worth about $500,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in China Mobile by 30.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in China Mobile by 16.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Mobile Company Profile (NYSE:CHL)

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

