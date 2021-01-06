China State Construction International (OTCMKTS:CCOHY) Shares Up 2.1%

China State Construction International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOHY) shares shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.80 and last traded at $28.80. 532 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of China State Construction International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.94.

China State Construction International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the construction business in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Macau, and internationally. It constructs public and private housings; buildings for the government and other institutions; commercial and industrial buildings, and hotels; and other building projects.

