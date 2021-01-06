Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. 140166 upgraded Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $196.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.86 and its 200-day moving average is $166.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.12 million. Research analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at $55,116,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at $51,592,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,532,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,331,000 after purchasing an additional 406,639 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 58.2% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 537,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,116,000 after acquiring an additional 197,601 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,312,000 after purchasing an additional 159,620 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 547.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 98,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,075,000 after buying an additional 51,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

