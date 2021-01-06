CIBC Boosts NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Price Target to $28.00

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.54% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NFI Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

NFYEF stock opened at $18.85 on Monday. NFI Group has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $25.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

