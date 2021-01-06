Ciena Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.64 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ciena in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CIEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.53.

CIEN stock opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. Ciena has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.70 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $43,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $120,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,100 shares of company stock worth $1,292,166 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burney Co. boosted its position in Ciena by 29.0% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 70,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 15,794 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Ciena by 17.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 123,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 17,865 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

