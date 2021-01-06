Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CINR stock opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. Ciner Resources has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ciner Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciner Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciner Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciner Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,762,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ciner Resources by 551.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

