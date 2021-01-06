CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

CIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CIRCOR International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

NYSE CIR traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $36.38. The company had a trading volume of 106,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.12. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $45.80.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.15 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. On average, research analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 581.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 713.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

