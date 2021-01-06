CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2021

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS CTPCY opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64. CITIC has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

About CITIC

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CITIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CITIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.