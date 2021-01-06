CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS CTPCY opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64. CITIC has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Get CITIC alerts:

About CITIC

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CITIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CITIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.