Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 20,292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,226,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,320 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,315,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,336 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,480,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CFG traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,028,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.85. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.27.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

