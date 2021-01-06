Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.04.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average is $28.27. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

