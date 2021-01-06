Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) PT Raised to $44.00 at Barclays

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.25% from the company’s previous close.

CFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.04.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

NYSE CFG opened at $36.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average of $28.27. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 145,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.