Civic (CVC) Price Reaches $0.0949 on Exchanges

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Civic has a market capitalization of $63.59 million and $23.70 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can now be purchased for $0.0949 or 0.00000267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Civic has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00041347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00035378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.19 or 0.00318672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00013792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00024826 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

