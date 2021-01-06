Claymore (CLM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. Claymore has a market cap of $1,562.00 and $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Claymore has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One Claymore token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, CoinExchange and VinDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00028749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00119766 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.93 or 0.00232945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.87 or 0.00523522 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00049759 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.34 or 0.00254290 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00016983 BTC.

About Claymore

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. The official message board for Claymore is medium.com/@claymoretoken . Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken . The official website for Claymore is claymoretoken.com

Buying and Selling Claymore

Claymore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX, CoinExchange and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Claymore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Claymore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

