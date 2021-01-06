Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.99

Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.99 and last traded at $42.99, with a volume of 594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLW shares. ValuEngine lowered Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.48.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $457.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $282,654.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 28.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 385.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 258.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 688.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.